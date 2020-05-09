London Stock Exchange Group (OTCMKTS:SPXCF) Earns Media Sentiment Rating of 2.33

Headlines about London Stock Exchange Group (OTCMKTS:SPXCF) have trended positive recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research firm identifies negative and positive press coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. London Stock Exchange Group earned a media sentiment score of 2.33 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the headlines that may have impacted London Stock Exchange Group’s ranking:

Shares of OTCMKTS:SPXCF opened at $6.84 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.46. London Stock Exchange Group has a 12-month low of $5.24 and a 12-month high of $7.35.

Singapore Exchange Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an integrated exchange for equity, fixed income, currency, and commodity markets in Singapore. The company's Equities and Fixed Income segment provides issuer, securities trading and clearing, post trade, and membership and collateral management services.

