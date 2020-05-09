Logansport Financial (OTCMKTS:LOGN) Trading Down 1.5%

Logansport Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:LOGN)’s share price dropped 1.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $33.50 and last traded at $33.50, approximately 167 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 490 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.00.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.27. The firm has a market cap of $20.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 0.24.

Get Logansport Financial alerts:

Logansport Financial (OTCMKTS:LOGN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.94 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 11th.

About Logansport Financial (OTCMKTS:LOGN)

Logansport Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Logansport Savings Bank, FSB that provides a range of banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers primarily in the Cass County, Indiana. Its personal banking products and services include checking accounts, rite accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, health savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts; mortgage loans, loans for single family and multi-family dwellings, home improvement loans, construction loans, commercial buildings loans, farm loans, consumer loans, education loans, and car loans; and Internet and mobile banking services.

Recommended Story: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for Logansport Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logansport Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.