LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) will post ($0.16) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for LivePerson’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.09) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.21). LivePerson posted earnings per share of ($0.20) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LivePerson will report full-year earnings of ($0.55) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.71) to ($0.46). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.12). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for LivePerson.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $79.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.71 million. LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 57.53% and a negative net margin of 37.65%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on LivePerson from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of LivePerson in a research note on Sunday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on LivePerson from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of LivePerson in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on LivePerson from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.86.

In related news, Director Peter Block sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $720,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert P. Locascio sold 11,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total value of $347,134.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LivePerson during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of LivePerson during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LivePerson during the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of LivePerson during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

LPSN opened at $33.10 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. LivePerson has a 52 week low of $14.08 and a 52 week high of $45.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.03.

About LivePerson

LivePerson, Inc provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

