Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) Stock Price Up 6.6% After Analyst Upgrade

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) shares rose 6.6% on Friday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $40.00 to $43.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Live Nation Entertainment traded as high as $42.45 and last traded at $41.96, approximately 10,712,321 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 115% from the average daily volume of 4,980,521 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.37.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. G.Research cut their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $94.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Cowen lowered their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Cfra raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.00.

In other news, EVP Michael Rowles bought 2,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.57 per share, with a total value of $99,560.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 193,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,253,113.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James S. Kahan bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.96 per share, with a total value of $85,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 84,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,643,910.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 30,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,185,318 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.82% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LYV. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 245.3% during the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,976,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,288,000 after buying an additional 1,404,360 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,938,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 7,552,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,741,000 after buying an additional 1,015,000 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,843,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,170,000 after buying an additional 754,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,145,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,995,000 after buying an additional 729,373 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.70% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -599.34 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.36). Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 2.20% and a net margin of 0.27%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. Live Nation Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was down 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising, and Ticketing segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

