Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Pivotal Research

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Pivotal Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Pivotal Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 26.23% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on LBTYK. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Liberty Global in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th.

Shares of LBTYK stock opened at $21.39 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.20 and a 200-day moving average of $19.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Liberty Global has a 12-month low of $14.35 and a 12-month high of $27.84. The firm has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.21.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($2.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 99.83%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Liberty Global by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 134,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,940,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Liberty Global by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 18,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Liberty Global by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 15,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Liberty Global by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Liberty Global by 130.6% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. 55.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes.

