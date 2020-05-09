Lattice (OTCMKTS:LTTC) Shares Down 9.7%

Lattice Inc. (OTCMKTS:LTTC)’s stock price traded down 9.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.00 and last traded at $0.00, 378,150 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 1,129% from the average session volume of 30,773 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.00.

Lattice Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LTTC)

Lattice Incorporated provides telecommunications services to correctional facilities in the United States. It also provides technology and engineering services to other service providers in the corrections market. The company's products and services include Corrections Operating Platform, a suite of hardware and software solutions designed to deliver benefits to corrections facilities; Nexus inmate telephone system; CellMate, a mobile inmate communications device; and Netvisit, a video visitation solution to reduce corrections staff burden.

