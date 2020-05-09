Lanxess (ETR:LXS) PT Set at €43.00 by UBS Group

Lanxess (ETR:LXS) has been given a €43.00 ($50.00) price objective by stock analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 8.14% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €37.00 ($43.02) price target on Lanxess and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lanxess in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Independent Research set a €45.00 ($52.33) price target on Lanxess and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Warburg Research set a €64.00 ($74.42) price target on Lanxess and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($46.51) price target on Lanxess and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €51.62 ($60.02).

Shares of ETR:LXS opened at €46.81 ($54.43) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €39.29 and a 200 day moving average of €52.46. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion and a PE ratio of 20.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.41. Lanxess has a 12-month low of €25.68 ($29.86) and a 12-month high of €64.58 ($75.09).

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates in five segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Performance Chemicals, Engineering Materials, and ARLANXEO. The Advanced Intermediates segment offers high-grade intermediates for the agrochemical and coating industries; fine chemicals as precursors and intermediates for the pharmaceutical, agrochemical, and specialty chemical industries; customer-specific specialties; organometallics; and tire chemicals.

