Lanxess (ETR:LXS) Given a €60.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Analysts

Lanxess (ETR:LXS) has been assigned a €60.00 ($69.77) target price by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 28.18% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lanxess in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Warburg Research set a €64.00 ($74.42) target price on shares of Lanxess and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays set a €48.00 ($55.81) target price on shares of Lanxess and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($46.51) price objective on shares of Lanxess and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, UBS Group set a €43.00 ($50.00) price objective on shares of Lanxess and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Lanxess presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €51.62 ($60.02).

Lanxess stock opened at €46.81 ($54.43) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.41. Lanxess has a 12-month low of €25.68 ($29.86) and a 12-month high of €64.58 ($75.09). The firm’s fifty day moving average is €39.29 and its 200 day moving average is €52.46. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion and a PE ratio of 20.17.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates in five segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Performance Chemicals, Engineering Materials, and ARLANXEO. The Advanced Intermediates segment offers high-grade intermediates for the agrochemical and coating industries; fine chemicals as precursors and intermediates for the pharmaceutical, agrochemical, and specialty chemical industries; customer-specific specialties; organometallics; and tire chemicals.

