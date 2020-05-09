Laffer Investments Has $1.26 Million Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Laffer Investments increased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,972 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the quarter. Laffer Investments’ holdings in Apple were worth $1,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AAPL. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 2,989 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. grew its holdings in Apple by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. now owns 6,292 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after buying an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Kwmg LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 2,838 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 26,065 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,654,000 after buying an additional 3,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baxter Bros Inc. grew its holdings in Apple by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 10,300 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,025,000 after buying an additional 2,391 shares in the last quarter. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on AAPL shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Apple in a report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $365.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective (down from $370.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub lowered Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Nomura upped their target price on Apple from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $300.64.

Shares of AAPL opened at $310.13 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.27 and a 12-month high of $327.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $266.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $280.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $1,316.51 billion, a PE ratio of 24.32, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.17.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a $0.82 dividend. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.90%.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total value of $2,605,141.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total value of $10,858,435.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,301,515.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 91,261 shares of company stock valued at $23,377,586. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

