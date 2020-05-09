KONE OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

KONE OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $34.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.21% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “KONE Oyj engages in the elevator and escalator business, through its subsidiaries. It offers elevators, escalators, auto walks and automatic building doors. The company also provides maintenance services under the KONE Care and KONE 24/7 Connected name as well as modernization solutions. KONE Oyj is based in Espoo, Finland. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on KNYJY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of KONE OYJ/ADR in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of KONE OYJ/ADR in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of KONE OYJ/ADR in a report on Friday, April 24th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of KONE OYJ/ADR in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of KONE OYJ/ADR in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Shares of KONE OYJ/ADR stock opened at $30.57 on Friday. KONE OYJ/ADR has a 52-week low of $24.30 and a 52-week high of $33.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.38.

KONE Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the elevator and escalator business. It offers elevators, escalators, autowalks, automatic doors, and monitoring and access control systems for residential buildings, office buildings, medical, commercial, and educational facilities. The company also provides design services, such as project planning and specification, and traffic analysis; project management and installation; maintenance and monitoring services; and modernization services.

