Koenig & Bauer (ETR:SKB) Given a €21.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Koenig & Bauer (ETR:SKB) received a €21.00 ($24.42) price objective from equities research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 13.88% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SKB. Commerzbank set a €16.00 ($18.60) target price on Koenig & Bauer and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Warburg Research set a €42.20 ($49.07) price objective on Koenig & Bauer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. HSBC set a €28.00 ($32.56) target price on Koenig & Bauer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €50.00 ($58.14) price target on shares of Koenig & Bauer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €36.05 ($41.92).

ETR SKB opened at €18.44 ($21.44) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $304.72 million and a P/E ratio of 8.00. Koenig & Bauer has a 52-week low of €14.42 ($16.77) and a 52-week high of €41.22 ($47.93). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €18.21 and a 200 day moving average price of €25.22.

Koenig & Bauer AG develops, produces, distributes, and services printing systems and peripherals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Sheetfed, Digital & Web, and Special. The Sheetfed segment offers presses for packaging and commercial printing, as well as workflow and logistics solutions; and peripheral equipment for finishing and processing printed products.

