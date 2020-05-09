KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. is a real estate finance company. It focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on KREF. ValuEngine lowered KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $19.00 to $19.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup upgraded KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $20.50 to $16.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.90.

Shares of KREF stock opened at $16.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 329.54 and a current ratio of 329.54. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a 1 year low of $6.84 and a 1 year high of $22.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $888.79 million, a PE ratio of 30.57 and a beta of 0.62.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 16.08%. The company had revenue of $32.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.76 million. Equities research analysts predict that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Christen E.J. Lee bought 7,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.27 per share, with a total value of $120,938.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 225,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,445,690.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KREF. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 392.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 1,396.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 82.6% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the period. 85.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. The company engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to commercial real estate, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

