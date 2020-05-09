Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Kinross Gold’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.13. Kinross Gold posted earnings of $0.06 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kinross Gold will report full year earnings of $0.53 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Kinross Gold.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The mining company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $879.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $867.48 million. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 21.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KGC. Zacks Investment Research raised Kinross Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. TheStreet raised Kinross Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $5.25 target price on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Kinross Gold from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.37.

Shares of KGC opened at $7.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 3.58. Kinross Gold has a 1 year low of $2.72 and a 1 year high of $7.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.91.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in Kinross Gold during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinross Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kinross Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Kinross Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Kinross Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 55.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

