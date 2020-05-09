KeyCorp Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG)

Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Diamondback Energy in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 5th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now expects that the oil and natural gas company will earn $0.31 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.29. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Diamondback Energy’s FY2020 earnings at $2.24 EPS.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.16. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 7.03% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. The firm had revenue of $899.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $968.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

FANG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cfra decreased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $96.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. BidaskClub upgraded Diamondback Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Roth Capital upgraded Diamondback Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Diamondback Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.33.

Diamondback Energy stock opened at $42.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Diamondback Energy has a 1-year low of $14.55 and a 1-year high of $114.14. The company has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of -107.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.65%.

In other Diamondback Energy news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t acquired 4,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.23 per share, with a total value of $81,842.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,130 shares in the company, valued at $898,199.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Travis D. Stice acquired 17,146 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.40 per share, with a total value of $486,946.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 53.1% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. 96.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

