Kevin P. Knight Sells 13,200 Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX) Stock

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX) Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 13,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.76, for a total transaction of $498,432.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 2,023 shares in the company, valued at $76,388.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of KNX stock opened at $37.73 on Friday. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $27.03 and a 12-month high of $40.46. The company has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 6.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.75%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 20,875 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the 4th quarter valued at about $588,000. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,936,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 318,601 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,419,000 after purchasing an additional 4,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden lifted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 147,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,301,000 after purchasing an additional 23,600 shares during the last quarter. 85.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on KNX shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $43.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.36.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Knight Trucking, Knight Logistics, Swift Truckload, Swift Dedicated, Swift Refrigerated, and Swift Intermodal.

