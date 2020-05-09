Kering (EPA:KER) PT Set at €550.00 by Goldman Sachs Group

Kering (EPA:KER) has been assigned a €550.00 ($639.53) target price by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 22.91% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America set a €635.00 ($738.37) price objective on Kering and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a €530.00 ($616.28) price objective on Kering and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bryan, Garnier & Co set a €560.00 ($651.16) price objective on Kering and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €440.00 ($511.63) target price on Kering and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €505.00 ($587.21) price objective on Kering and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €553.14 ($643.19).

Get Kering alerts:

EPA:KER opened at €447.50 ($520.35) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €459.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is €522.13. Kering has a twelve month low of €231.35 ($269.01) and a twelve month high of €417.40 ($485.35).

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories worldwide. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, and other leather products; eyewear and textile accessories; jewelry and watches; and T-shirts, sweatshirts, polo shirts, etc., as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

Further Reading: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for Kering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.