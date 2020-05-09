Kering (EPA:KER) Given a €610.00 Price Target by HSBC Analysts

Kering (EPA:KER) received a €610.00 ($709.30) price objective from investment analysts at HSBC in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 36.31% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €530.00 ($616.28) target price on shares of Kering and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €440.00 ($511.63) target price on shares of Kering and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €700.00 ($813.95) target price on shares of Kering and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €590.00 ($686.05) target price on shares of Kering and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €535.00 ($622.09) target price on shares of Kering and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kering has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €553.14 ($643.19).

Shares of KER stock opened at €447.50 ($520.35) on Thursday. Kering has a 1 year low of €231.35 ($269.01) and a 1 year high of €417.40 ($485.35). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €459.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is €522.13.

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories worldwide. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, and other leather products; eyewear and textile accessories; jewelry and watches; and T-shirts, sweatshirts, polo shirts, etc., as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

