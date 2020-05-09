K&S (ETR:SDF) PT Set at €5.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

K&S (ETR:SDF) has been assigned a €5.00 ($5.81) price target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 11.66% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SDF. Deutsche Bank set a €9.00 ($10.47) price objective on shares of K&S and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €11.00 ($12.79) target price on shares of K&S and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. UBS Group set a €6.00 ($6.98) price target on K&S and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of K&S in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €8.25 ($9.59) target price on K&S and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €7.72 ($8.98).

SDF stock opened at €5.66 ($6.58) on Thursday. K&S has a 1 year low of €4.50 ($5.23) and a 1 year high of €18.40 ($21.40). The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.21, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €5.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is €9.00.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells potash, magnesium, and salt products worldwide. Its Potash and Magnesium Products segment produces and markets mineral fertilizers, such as potassium chloride for various crops, including cereals, corn, rice, and soy beans; fertilizer specialties for rapeseeds, potatoes, citrus fruits, vines, and vegetables; potassium and magnesium products for industrial applications; and a range of products for use in pharmaceutical, cosmetics, food processing, and animal feed industries.

