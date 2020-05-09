JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give AXA (EPA:CS) a €22.51 Price Target

AXA (EPA:CS) has been given a €22.51 ($26.17) price target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 38.73% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €23.00 ($26.74) target price on shares of AXA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €22.60 ($26.28) price objective on shares of AXA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley set a €25.00 ($29.07) price objective on shares of AXA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €23.00 ($26.74) price objective on shares of AXA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays set a €26.00 ($30.23) price objective on shares of AXA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €24.38 ($28.35).

Shares of CS stock opened at €16.23 ($18.87) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €17.24 and a 200 day moving average price of €22.66. AXA has a twelve month low of €22.13 ($25.73) and a twelve month high of €27.69 ($32.20).

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in seven segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

