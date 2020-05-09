JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates €22.51 Price Target for AXA (EPA:CS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €22.51 ($26.17) price objective on AXA (EPA:CS) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CS. Barclays set a €26.00 ($30.23) target price on shares of AXA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a €25.00 ($29.07) target price on shares of AXA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank set a €24.50 ($28.49) target price on shares of AXA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a €22.60 ($26.28) target price on shares of AXA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €20.00 ($23.26) price target on shares of AXA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €24.38 ($28.35).

Shares of EPA:CS opened at €16.23 ($18.87) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €17.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of €22.66. AXA has a 12-month low of €22.13 ($25.73) and a 12-month high of €27.69 ($32.20).

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in seven segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

