Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC

Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 664 shares during the period. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Narwhal Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 18.2% during the first quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 71,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,418,000 after acquiring an additional 11,046 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.8% during the first quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 1,757,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,520,000 after acquiring an additional 63,725 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 7,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. JSF Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 22.9% during the first quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 4,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 46.5% during the first quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 350,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,991,000 after acquiring an additional 111,276 shares during the period. 69.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JNJ opened at $148.70 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $140.07 and its 200-day moving average is $140.94. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $109.16 and a 12 month high of $157.00. The firm has a market cap of $388.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $20.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.48 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 24.47% and a return on equity of 39.71%. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.78%.

JNJ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. UBS Group lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $163.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.47.

In other news, Director William D. Perez acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $127.69 per share, with a total value of $63,845.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,030 shares in the company, valued at $2,046,870.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

