Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Purchased by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 17.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,452 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,296 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 0.8% of Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $21,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,139,107,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 14,438.5% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,470,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,935,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453,527 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 77.4% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,725,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,332,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061,958 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $269,234,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,399,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599,581 shares during the last quarter. 69.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JNJ. UBS Group lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $163.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.47.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $148.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $391.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.67, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $109.16 and a one year high of $157.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $140.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $20.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.48 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 24.47% and a return on equity of 39.71%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 43.78%.

In other news, Director William D. Perez purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $127.69 per share, with a total value of $63,845.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,046,870.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

