Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Bought by JSF Financial LLC

JSF Financial LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 22.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,825 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 0.6% of JSF Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. JSF Financial LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,139,107,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 14,438.5% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,470,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453,527 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 77.4% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,725,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061,958 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $269,234,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,399,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599,581 shares during the last quarter. 69.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $148.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $388.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $140.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.94. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $109.16 and a twelve month high of $157.00.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $20.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.48 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 24.47% and a return on equity of 39.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be given a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 43.78%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Bank of America raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Johnson & Johnson to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.47.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, Director William D. Perez bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $127.69 per share, with a total value of $63,845.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,046,870.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

