Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Acquired by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,548 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 38.2% during the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 50.8% during the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 69.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE JNJ opened at $148.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.94. The company has a market cap of $388.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $109.16 and a 1 year high of $157.00.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $20.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.48 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 24.47% and a return on equity of 39.71%. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.78%.

In related news, Director William D. Perez purchased 500 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $127.69 per share, with a total value of $63,845.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,030 shares in the company, valued at $2,046,870.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective (down previously from $165.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.47.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

