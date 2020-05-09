Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) is Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,674 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up 2.6% of Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $6,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Grassi Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 74,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,866,000 after purchasing an additional 5,339 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 216,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,535,000 after purchasing an additional 17,029 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 186,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,213,000 after purchasing an additional 53,458 shares during the period. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,686,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 47,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the period. 69.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on JNJ. Barclays increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Bank of America raised Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co raised Johnson & Johnson to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.47.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, Director William D. Perez acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $127.69 per share, with a total value of $63,845.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 16,030 shares in the company, valued at $2,046,870.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of JNJ opened at $148.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $109.16 and a 12 month high of $157.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $140.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.94. The firm has a market cap of $388.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.62, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.71% and a net margin of 24.47%. The company had revenue of $20.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be issued a $1.01 dividend. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.78%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.