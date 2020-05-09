Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Luminex Co.’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:LMNX)

Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for Luminex in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Couillard now forecasts that the medical instruments supplier will earn $0.08 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.07. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Luminex’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on LMNX. ValuEngine downgraded Luminex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Luminex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.33.

Shares of Luminex stock opened at $33.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 4.00. Luminex has a 1 year low of $17.34 and a 1 year high of $40.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.51.

Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Luminex had a negative return on equity of 1.25% and a negative net margin of 1.81%. The firm had revenue of $90.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Luminex by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,857 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its position in Luminex by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,507 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Luminex by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 66,267 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Luminex by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,163 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Luminex by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,401 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the period. 81.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Charles J. Collins sold 6,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.53, for a total transaction of $143,297.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $939,105.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Nachum Shamir sold 79,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $2,372,760.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,047,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 19th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Luminex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -171.43%.

Luminex Company Profile

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and research industries worldwide. Its products include Luminex 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; ARIES system, a sample to answer real-time PCR platform; ARIES M1 system, a single-module version of the ARIES System; and VERIGENE system, a semi-automated, multiplex, molecular analysis system for the clinical diagnostics market.

