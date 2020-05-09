Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL)

Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Xylem in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Boroditsky now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $0.65 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.68. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Xylem’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.86 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.83 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.26 EPS.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.14). Xylem had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 17.08%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Xylem from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Xylem from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Vertical Research cut shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.64.

Shares of XYL stock opened at $63.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Xylem has a 1 year low of $54.62 and a 1 year high of $89.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.66, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.07.

In related news, SVP Pak Steven Leung sold 4,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.91, for a total value of $379,717.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,561 shares in the company, valued at $2,510,024.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in XYL. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Xylem during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in Xylem by 61.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Xylem during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Xylem by 60.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Xylem by 69.4% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

