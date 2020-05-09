Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 7,304 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 12.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,304 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $3,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors own 42.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RY opened at $61.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $87.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.76 and its 200-day moving average is $74.41. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of $49.55 and a 1-year high of $82.74.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $9.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 19.36%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.816 dividend. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 45.89%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Friday, March 20th. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Cfra reduced their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $83.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.14.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.

