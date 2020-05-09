Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 4,142 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its holdings in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,142 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $3,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MTB. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in M&T Bank during the fourth quarter worth $205,805,000. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in M&T Bank during the fourth quarter worth $100,079,000. Country Trust Bank acquired a new stake in M&T Bank during the first quarter worth $20,799,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in M&T Bank during the fourth quarter worth $27,336,000. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 57.9% during the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 419,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,294,000 after buying an additional 154,057 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MTB. Nomura Securities decreased their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $176.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Cfra reduced their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $176.00 to $109.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $98.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of M&T Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $169.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.95.

Shares of NYSE MTB opened at $104.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.66. The company has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. M&T Bank Co. has a 12-month low of $87.64 and a 12-month high of $174.93.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 24.99% and a return on equity of 11.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

