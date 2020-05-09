Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 2,163 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,629 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,163 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $2,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ZBH. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. American National Bank boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 100.0% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 320 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 329.5% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 335 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ZBH. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $175.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $180.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $161.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Zimmer Biomet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.43.

NYSE ZBH opened at $121.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.58. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $74.37 and a 12 month high of $161.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 14.18%. Zimmer Biomet’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.20%.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

