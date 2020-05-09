Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Raises Stake in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) by 24.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,610 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,169 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock worth $3,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WWD. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. 76.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WWD. Wood & Company cut Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. CSFB decreased their price objective on Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Alembic Global Advisors cut Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.29.

WWD opened at $61.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock has a 1 year low of $46.51 and a 1 year high of $129.06. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.47.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $720.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.41 million. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 9.48%. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Woodward, Inc.Common Stock will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a $0.081 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.95%.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, motors, and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

