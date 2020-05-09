Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Raises Position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 41.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 7,436 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in IDEX were worth $3,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEX. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in IDEX during the 4th quarter worth $255,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in IDEX by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,882,000 after buying an additional 2,525 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in IDEX by 1,531.5% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 139,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,923,000 after buying an additional 130,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in IDEX by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 34,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,896,000 after buying an additional 5,745 shares in the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $352,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,525 shares in the company, valued at $1,684,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of IEX stock opened at $154.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a PE ratio of 28.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. IDEX Co. has a twelve month low of $104.56 and a twelve month high of $178.14.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $594.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.77 million. IDEX had a net margin of 16.92% and a return on equity of 19.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.48%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of IDEX in a report on Monday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of IDEX from $160.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of IDEX from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of IDEX from $180.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised shares of IDEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.25.

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

