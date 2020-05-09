Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases New Position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,213,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CNB Bank bought a new stake in MarketAxess during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in MarketAxess by 1,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in MarketAxess during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 218.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 96.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other MarketAxess news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.42, for a total transaction of $1,027,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 78,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,014,198.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christophe Pierre Danie Roupie sold 1,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.00, for a total value of $877,440.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,987,698. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,170 shares of company stock valued at $2,983,863 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MKTX. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of MarketAxess from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $265.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $382.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of MarketAxess from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $371.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. MarketAxess presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $350.86.

NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $484.32 on Friday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $275.12 and a 1-year high of $491.92. The company has a current ratio of 7.53, a quick ratio of 6.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $391.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $370.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.23 billion, a PE ratio of 80.53 and a beta of 0.61.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.06. MarketAxess had a net margin of 40.87% and a return on equity of 31.08%. The business had revenue of $169.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.03 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 12th. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is 44.44%.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

