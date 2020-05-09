Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 9,277 Shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) by 72.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,277 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $3,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 74.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $162.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Gabelli lowered shares of Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $134.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Rockwell Automation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.24.

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock opened at $192.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.12 billion, a PE ratio of 31.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $161.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.52. Rockwell Automation has a 52-week low of $115.38 and a 52-week high of $209.60.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.61. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 118.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Rockwell Automation will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.06%.

In other news, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.12, for a total value of $205,120.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,881,650.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Patrick P. Goris sold 323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.52, for a total transaction of $65,413.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,905 shares of company stock worth $577,980 in the last 90 days. 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

