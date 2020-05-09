Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 1,449 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 42.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,842 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $3,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 424 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,076 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,820,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 2.2% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 756 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eukles Asset Management increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 824 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. 96.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MTD opened at $719.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $691.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $735.50. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a one year low of $579.40 and a one year high of $873.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.89 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $649.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $651.78 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 123.66% and a net margin of 18.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 22.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MTD shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $755.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays raised Mettler-Toledo International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $720.00 to $680.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Cfra boosted their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $705.00 to $741.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI cut Mettler-Toledo International from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $790.00 to $725.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. Mettler-Toledo International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $715.20.

In related news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $766.99, for a total value of $164,135.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,927 shares in the company, valued at $4,545,949.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christian Magloth sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $772.09, for a total value of $579,067.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $695,653.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,678 shares of company stock valued at $12,076,167 in the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

