Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Increases Stake in First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.06% of First American Financial worth $2,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its stake in First American Financial by 208.4% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 512 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in First American Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Price Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in First American Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in First American Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in First American Financial by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,232 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. 85.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE FAF opened at $47.05 on Friday. First American Financial Corp has a twelve month low of $29.36 and a twelve month high of $66.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.84 and its 200 day moving average is $56.62.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.06. First American Financial had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 10.47%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that First American Financial Corp will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 5th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.56%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FAF. Compass Point upgraded First American Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on First American Financial from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded First American Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Stephens lowered First American Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered First American Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.63.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

