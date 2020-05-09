Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $3.50 Million Stock Position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 21.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,652 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,674 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $3,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAP. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SAP in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in SAP in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SAP in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in SAP in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in SAP by 714.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 285 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 4.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SAP alerts:

Shares of SAP opened at $116.75 on Friday. SAP SE has a 1 year low of $90.89 and a 1 year high of $140.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $139.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $112.80 and a 200-day moving average of $127.79.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The software maker reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03. SAP had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 15.27%. The company had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SAP SE will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.7119 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. SAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.85%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SAP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. UBS Group raised SAP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. TheStreet raised SAP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on SAP from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.00.

SAP Profile

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

Further Reading: Dividend Achievers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SAP SE (NYSE:SAP).

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.