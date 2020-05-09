Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $3.04 Million Stock Holdings in O’Shares FTSE US Quality Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:OUSA)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its holdings in O’Shares FTSE US Quality Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:OUSA) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 104,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 721 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.74% of O’Shares FTSE US Quality Dividend ETF worth $3,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of O’Shares FTSE US Quality Dividend ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 50,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after buying an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of O’Shares FTSE US Quality Dividend ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 25,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital grew its holdings in shares of O’Shares FTSE US Quality Dividend ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 21,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of O’Shares FTSE US Quality Dividend ETF by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Shares FTSE US Quality Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000.

OUSA opened at $32.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.32. O’Shares FTSE US Quality Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $24.40 and a twelve month high of $37.54.

