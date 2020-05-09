Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $2.98 Million Stock Holdings in Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 4,247 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $2,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 217,482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,772,000 after buying an additional 10,485 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 128,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,421,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 60.8% during the 1st quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 5,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 424,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,433,000 after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $1,017,000.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MCHP. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $120.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $121.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP opened at $89.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Microchip Technology Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.15 and a 1 year high of $112.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.95 and its 200-day moving average is $92.93.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 23.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a $0.3675 dividend. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.38%.

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,799 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $181,699.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 4,091 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $413,191.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,624 shares in the company, valued at $1,881,024. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

