Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $2.94 Million Stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 26.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,988 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,527 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $2,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its position in Cintas by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 10,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its position in Cintas by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 1,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC raised its position in Cintas by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in Cintas by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Angeles Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Cintas by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 65.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird lowered Cintas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 20th. William Blair lowered Cintas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Cintas from $265.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.09.

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS opened at $218.21 on Friday. Cintas Co. has a 52 week low of $154.33 and a 52 week high of $304.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $251.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $22.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.43.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The business services provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 13.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

