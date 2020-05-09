Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Decreases Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 40.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,801 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 30,069 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $3,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in AMETEK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,042,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of AMETEK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of AMETEK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cognios Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AMETEK during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co bought a new position in shares of AMETEK during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AME shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on AMETEK from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on AMETEK from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on AMETEK from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AMETEK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.56.

Shares of AME opened at $84.32 on Friday. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.82 and a 12 month high of $102.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $19.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.23.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 18.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.18%.

In related news, Director Elizebeth R. Varet sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.52, for a total value of $191,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 81,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,801,118.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anthony James Conti sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.53, for a total value of $81,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,998,952.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,190 shares of company stock valued at $797,487 in the last 90 days. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

