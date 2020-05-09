Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Boosts Stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,911 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,652 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $3,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Twin Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 82.6% in the first quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,430 shares during the last quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 0.9% in the first quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC now owns 17,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,952,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 0.7% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 335,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,946,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 0.4% in the first quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 24,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,713,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, ARP Americas LP bought a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the first quarter worth $853,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sempra Energy stock opened at $124.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.65. Sempra Energy has a 52 week low of $88.00 and a 52 week high of $161.87. The company has a market capitalization of $35.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.82. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 22.32%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th were given a $1.045 dividend. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. This is an increase from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 19th. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 61.65%.

Several brokerages recently commented on SRE. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Sempra Energy from $125.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Sempra Energy from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Sempra Energy from $151.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on Sempra Energy in a report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $167.00 price target for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.40.

In other Sempra Energy news, VP Dennis V. Arriola acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $100.73 per share, for a total transaction of $100,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,512,099.62. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

