Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 11,028 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 50.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,028 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $3,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in Entergy by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,374,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,362,643,000 after purchasing an additional 592,844 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Entergy by 428.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,224,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $625,883,000 after acquiring an additional 4,234,928 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Entergy by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,898,624 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $586,855,000 after acquiring an additional 95,491 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Entergy by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,213,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $384,227,000 after acquiring an additional 165,573 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Entergy by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,098,291 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $371,175,000 after acquiring an additional 641,054 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ETR shares. Citigroup downgraded Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Entergy from $117.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Entergy from $129.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Entergy from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Argus raised Entergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.33.

NYSE:ETR opened at $95.01 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.54. Entergy Co. has a twelve month low of $75.19 and a twelve month high of $135.55. The stock has a market cap of $18.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 11.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Entergy’s payout ratio is currently 68.89%.

In related news, insider Roderick K. West sold 139,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.65, for a total transaction of $18,168,972.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,642,361.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Paul D. Hinnenkamp sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.54, for a total value of $3,394,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,564 shares in the company, valued at $6,078,464.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 175,066 shares of company stock worth $22,869,713. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

