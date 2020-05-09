Janney Capital Management LLC Sells 17,685 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Janney Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 199,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,685 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 2.0% of Janney Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $26,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 9.0% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 5,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 18.2% during the first quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 71,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,418,000 after purchasing an additional 11,046 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.8% during the first quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 1,757,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,520,000 after purchasing an additional 63,725 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 7,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JSF Financial LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 22.9% during the first quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 4,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on JNJ. Barclays upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective (down previously from $165.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Johnson & Johnson to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.47.

In other news, Director William D. Perez acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $127.69 per share, with a total value of $63,845.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 16,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,046,870.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $148.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $388.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $140.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $109.16 and a 12 month high of $157.00.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $20.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.48 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.71% and a net margin of 24.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.78%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

Further Reading: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.