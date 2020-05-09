Itamar Medical (NASDAQ:ITMR) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Itamar Medical (NASDAQ:ITMR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 13.94% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Itamar Medical Ltd is a medical technology company. It focuses on the development, marketing and sales of diagnostic products based on its proprietary PAT(TM) platform technology. The company’s product pipeline consists of WatchPAT(TM) the at home sleep apnea test for respiratory sleep disorder diagnosis and EndoPAT(TM), device for testing endothelial function and assessing the risk of coronary artery disease and other cardiovascular diseases. Itamar Medical Ltd is based in Caesarea, Israel. “

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Cowen started coverage on Itamar Medical in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Itamar Medical in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Itamar Medical in a research note on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine lowered Itamar Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on Itamar Medical from $19.50 to $17.75 in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Itamar Medical has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.55.

Itamar Medical stock opened at $14.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.39. Itamar Medical has a 52 week low of $7.66 and a 52 week high of $18.03. The stock has a market cap of $169.45 million, a PE ratio of -37.30 and a beta of 1.65.

Itamar Medical (NASDAQ:ITMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $9.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.68 million. Equities research analysts predict that Itamar Medical will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITMR. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Itamar Medical in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,194,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Itamar Medical during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,582,000. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Itamar Medical during the 4th quarter valued at about $604,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Itamar Medical by 143.2% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 59,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 34,952 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Management Corp IL purchased a new stake in shares of Itamar Medical during the 4th quarter valued at about $356,000. 4.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Itamar Medical Company Profile

Itamar Medical Ltd. engages in the research, development, marketing, sale, and leasing of non-invasive medical devices for the cardiology market in the United States and Canada, Europe, Israel, Japan, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers medical devices based on Peripheral Arterial Tone (PAT) signal, which measures changes in the patient's peripheral arterial pulse volumes and various parameters of arterial activities.

