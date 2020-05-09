Ion Geophysical (NYSE:IO) Given Hold Rating at Oppenheimer

Ion Geophysical (NYSE:IO)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by Oppenheimer in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on IO. Zacks Investment Research raised Ion Geophysical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. ValuEngine raised Ion Geophysical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered Ion Geophysical to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th.

Shares of IO opened at $2.64 on Thursday. Ion Geophysical has a twelve month low of $1.13 and a twelve month high of $11.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.67 million, a PE ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 4.37.

Ion Geophysical (NYSE:IO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $1.26. The business had revenue of $56.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.70 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Ion Geophysical will post -2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Christopher Theron Usher bought 11,000 shares of Ion Geophysical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.30 per share, with a total value of $47,300.00. Also, Director James M. Lapeyre, Jr. bought 50,000 shares of Ion Geophysical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.66 per share, for a total transaction of $183,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 315,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,153,899.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 162,163 shares of company stock worth $410,301 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ion Geophysical by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 28,385 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 7,285 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ion Geophysical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Ion Geophysical in the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in Ion Geophysical by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 87,940 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 14,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Ion Geophysical in the 4th quarter valued at $502,000. 38.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ion Geophysical Company Profile

ION Geophysical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a suite of services and products for seismic data acquisition and processing the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: E&P Technology & Services, Operations Optimization, and Ocean Bottom Integrated Technologies.

