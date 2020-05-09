International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $24.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.99% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “International Seaways, Inc. is a tanker company. It provides energy transportation services for crude oil and petroleum products. The company owns and operates a fleet which includes ULCC, eight VLCCs, eight Aframaxes/LR2s, 12 Panamaxes/LR1s and 20 MR tankers. International Seaways, Inc. is headquartered in New York City. “

INSW has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of International Seaways from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of International Seaways from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of International Seaways from $32.50 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of International Seaways from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. International Seaways currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

NYSE:INSW opened at $21.82 on Friday. International Seaways has a one year low of $14.89 and a one year high of $31.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $619.77 million, a P/E ratio of -545.50 and a beta of 0.05.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The transportation company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. International Seaways had a negative net margin of 0.23% and a positive return on equity of 2.23%. The business had revenue of $125.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.34 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that International Seaways will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INSW. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 378.9% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 62,144 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 49,167 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Seaways during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,551,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of International Seaways during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 600.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 62,994 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 54,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 38,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 13,816 shares during the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the International Flag trades. It operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned and operated a fleet of 48 vessels, including 13 very large crude carriers, 2 Suezmaxes, 6 Aframaxes, 11 Panamaxes, and 10 medium range tankers.

