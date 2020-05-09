Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) Trading Up 5.1% Following Earnings Beat

Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE)’s share price was up 5.1% on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $9.90 and last traded at $9.02, approximately 1,141,700 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 174% from the average daily volume of 416,034 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.58.

The textile maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.12. Interface had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 26.17%. The company had revenue of $288.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. Interface’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 26th. Interface’s payout ratio is 16.35%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TILE shares. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of Interface from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Interface from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Interface in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Raymond James raised shares of Interface from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Nomura Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Interface from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.25.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Interface by 158.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,370 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Interface by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,961 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its position in shares of Interface by 110.0% in the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 4,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Interface during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in Interface during the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.03 and its 200-day moving average is $14.07. The firm has a market cap of $493.21 million, a P/E ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.84.

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brands; and luxury vinyl tile products.

