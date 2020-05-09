Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $202.43 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) to announce $202.43 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Insulet’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $194.04 million and the highest estimate coming in at $208.40 million. Insulet posted sales of $177.14 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Insulet will report full year sales of $838.93 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $782.80 million to $864.90 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $988.92 million, with estimates ranging from $890.80 million to $1.06 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Insulet.

Get Insulet alerts:

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $198.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.61 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 1.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PODD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Insulet from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Insulet in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Insulet from $161.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Insulet in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Insulet from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.00.

In other news, SVP Michael P. Spears sold 1,449 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.76, for a total value of $280,758.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,217,970.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Michael P. Spears sold 13,627 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.01, for a total value of $2,480,250.27. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,468,055.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,914 shares of company stock valued at $3,101,603 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Insulet by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 169 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Insulet by 65.9% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 146 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Insulet by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Insulet by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,462 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Insulet by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,245 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period.

Shares of Insulet stock opened at $217.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.70. The firm has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,209.06 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.48. Insulet has a fifty-two week low of $98.38 and a fifty-two week high of $225.89.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company offers Omnipod System, which consists of self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device (the pod) that delivers insulin into the body; and Personal Diabetes Manager, a handheld wireless device, which programs the Pod.

Featured Article: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Insulet (PODD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.