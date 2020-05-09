Insider Selling: Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DRNA) COO Sells 4,360 Shares of Stock

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DRNA) COO James B. Weissman sold 4,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.20, for a total transaction of $88,072.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $529,644. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of DRNA opened at $20.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.41. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12 month low of $10.70 and a 12 month high of $27.68.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $34.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.61 million. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 213.04% and a negative return on equity of 78.43%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DRNA. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 33.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,491 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000. 77.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DRNA shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.20.

About Dicerna Pharmaceuticals

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare diseases, viral infectious diseases, chronic liver diseases, and cardiovascular diseases.

